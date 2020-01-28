The Icebergs girls hockey co-op was shut out in a pair of games last week.
The Icebergs lost a Badger South Conference road game to Viroqua 5-0 on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Viroqua Community Arena. The co-op was coming off a 7-0 home loss to the Rock County Fury a day previous at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
Viroqua 5, Icebergs 0
The Icebergs (3-13-2, 2-6-1 Badger) outshot the Blackhawks 33-24, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Viroqua broke the game open with three goals in the second period, including two by Rachel Simonson.
Icebergs goaltender Aven Gruner made 19 saves.
Rock County 7, Icebergs 0
The Icebergs couldn’t keep pace with the Fury, who broke the game open with four goals in the third period.
Rock County’s Haley Knauf scored off an assist from Alyssa Knauf with 1:15 left in the first period.
Claudia Boehlke made it 2-0 with 4:09 left in the second period. Anika Einbeck scored ion the power play 1:02 later off assists from Knauf and Sara Lorke.
The Fury outshot the Icebergs 38-20. Gruner and Abby Seybold had 19 and 12 saves, respectively.