Icebergs to face Hilltoppers again in postseason
The Icebergs girls hockey co-op will have a chance to avenge a loss last week to Onalaska in the Division 1 postseason.
The sixth-seeded Icebergs (4-15-2, 3-6-1 Badger Conference) will play the third-seeded regional hosts in the Division 1 regional finals Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Onalaska Omni Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. The winner will play either the Cap City Cougars or the Badger Lightning in the Sun Prairie Sectional semifinals.
Onalaska 4, Icebergs 1
Stoughton junior forward Sydney Schipper scored with 12:05 left in the second period off an assist from Deerfield junior defenseman Hailie Hefel to give the Icebergs a 1-0 lead, but the Hilltoppers rallied with four goals in the third at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
The Icebergs were outshot 46-16 and went 0-for-3 on the power play. Stoughton junior goaltender Abby Seybold made 42 saves in the loss.
Icebergs 3, Beaver Dam 0
The Icebergs completed a regular-season sweep of Golden Beavers in a Badger Conference road game Friday, Feb. 7, at Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena.
The Icebergs won by the same score Jan. 6 at Mandt Community Center, and like the first meeting, Beaver Dam junior goaltender Abby Okon faced constant pressure throughout.
“We’ve been working on cycling, and we put that into action,” Icebergs coach Zoe Kurth said. “We worked it off the boards well and kept moving instead of standing around and watching.”
The Icebergs outshot the Beavers 91-10, as Okon made 88 saves. Stoughton freshman goaltender Aven Gruner had 10 saves in the shutout.
Monona Grove junior forward Hannah Weber won the opening faceoff, skated through the Golden Beavers defense and scored 10 seconds into the game. Schipper scored a little more than three minutes later off an assist from Oregon junior forward Izzy Newton
The Icebergs converted on their first of three power plays with 5:43 left in the second period, as Newton tipped a shot from the point by McFarland senior forward Aeryn Olson past Okon.
Beaver Dam finished 0-for-3 on the power play.