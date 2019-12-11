Taylor Nisius assisted on all three of the Icebergs co-op’s goals in a 6-3 loss to the Lakeshore Lightning on Friday, Dec. 6, at Mandt Community Center.
Hannah Weber gave the Icebergs a 1-0 lead with a goal just 2:18 into the game.
“It brought a lot of energy to our bench,” Icebergs coach Zoe Kurth said. “To be up first hasn’t happened for us. We were really excited. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t finish it out.”
The Lightning scored twice in the first and second periods, as Anna Gontarski finished with a hat trick.
Aeryn Olson scored at the 4:29 mark of the third period to trim the Icebergs’ deficit to 4-2, but the Lightning answered with goals 31 seconds apart. Sydney Schipper capped the scoring with a goal at the 7:49 mark of the third.
The Icebergs (0-6) outshot the Lightning 39-24, as Aren Gruner made 18 saves. Schipper and Kelsey Waldner each had one assist.
Schipper leads the team with seven points (two goals, five assists) and Olson (three goals, three assists) is tied with Izzy Newton (four goals, two assists) for second in scoring with six points.
“With the competition we are playing, the fact that they are being consistent and getting goals is great,” Kurth said. “They have had a really good season so far and I think they will only get better.”
The Icebergs’ home game against Black River Falls on Saturday, Dec. 7, was postponed due to a shortage of WIAA officials.