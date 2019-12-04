With a new coach and players from six different high schools, the Icebergs girls hockey co-op is still figuring itself out, particularly in net.
Stoughton junior Abby Seybold played the first period Monday, Nov. 25, against the Cap City Cougars co-op, and freshman Aven Gruner finished the game — a 9-0 loss at The Ice Pond at Waunakee.
“They made a lot of good first saves and tracked the puck nicely. I liked what I saw from them,” Icebergs coach Zoe Kurth said. “We just have to work on clearing the house in front of them to give our goalies a little more of a break.”
Seybold finished with 13 saves in the first period, and Gruner recorded eight saves apiece in the second and third.
The Icebergs had a pair of 2-on-1 breakouts early in the first period, but could not capitalize against Cap City goaltender Lexi Holman.
“We were hoping to take advantage of some loose pucks and get down in our zone,” Kurth said. “We wanted to mark the scoreboard. We thought that might light a fire under us.”
The Cougars marked the board with 13:10 left in the first period. Camille Baker took a pass from Zephryn Jager and sent a wrister from the left point past the outstretched glove of Seybold. Abrie Deprey scored on a slapshot from the right point with 6:24 left in the opening period.
Cap City scored a pair of back-breaking goals late in the first. Lauren Bliefernicht went coast-to-coast and banked a centering shot off Seybold’s left pad and in with 2:39 left in the period. Sixty-six seconds later, Amanda Bauer found Jager in front for a goal.
The Icebergs were called for icing just 10 seconds into the second period, and the Cougars made them pay. Olivia Thompson scored eight seconds later off a pass from Jager. Bliefernicht found Brynna Banuelos for a goal right in front of the net with 9:30 left in the second.
The Icebergs had a pair of power-play opportunities and recorded five shots in the period, but couldn’t take advantage. Instead, the Cougars capitalized on a pair of Icebergs’ penalties. Deprey ripped a wrister over Gruner’s left shoulder with 6:21 left in the second, and Jager snuck in a rebound with 1:12 left before the second intermission.
Riley Ledford capped the scoring with 11:09 remaining. The Icebergs could not convert despite a 5-on-3 advantage in the final 2:09.
Fond du Lac Tournament
The Icebergs (0-5, 0-2 Badger Conference) lost to Northland Pines 6-1 on Friday, Nov. 29, and the Fox Cities Stars (13-2) and the Warbirds Co-op (4-3) on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac.
Oregon junior Izzy Newton scored at the 16:56 mark of the third period off an assist by Rachel Louis against Northland Pines. Cora Zimmerman made 21 saves. The Eagles outshot the Icebergs 27-22.
Aeryn Olson scored on a power play just 2:14 into the second period to cut Fox Cities’ lead to 3-1, but the Stars responded with five straight goals to seize control. Sydney Schipper scored at the 14:26 mark of the second. Schipper and Hallie Hefel assisted on Olson’s goal. The Stars outshot the Icebergs 40-6. Seybold made 27 saves.
Gruner made 40 saves, but the Warbirds scored two straight goals in the middle of the third period to edge the Icebergs. Hefel scored just 2:12 into the third to tie the game at 2. Samantha Nelson scored off assists by Newton and Olson at the 10:37 mark of the third. Newton scored off an assist by Hefel with 1:37 left in the first period.