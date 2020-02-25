Twelve days had passed since Onalaska beat the Icebergs girls hockey co-op at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
The Icebergs returned the favor by beating the Hilltoppers 2-1 in a Division 1 regional championship game Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Onalaska Omni Center.
The Icebergs (5-17-2), seeded sixth in the Sun Prairie Sectional, snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory over the third-seeded Hilltoppers thanks to a fast start.
McFarland senior forward Aeryn Olson scored at the 7:31 mark of the first period off an assist from Deerfield junior defenseman Hailie Hefel. The Icebergs made it 2-0 when Hefel scored off assists from Olson and Oregon junior forward Izzy Newton with 3:14 left in the first.
Onalaska (12-11) marked the board with 1:04 left in the game, as Jaden Hammes scored on the power play off assists from Anna Szymanski and Kiya Bronston.
The Icebergs were outshot 40-13 and registered just two shots in each of the final two periods, but Stoughton freshman goaltender Aven Gruner came through with 39 saves in the win.
The Icebergs also went 0-for-2 on the power play, but killed six of seven penalties. Onalaska’s Izzy Lassa finished with 11 saves.
The Icebergs earned a matchup against the host Cap City Cougars in the Sun Prairie Sectional semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Sun Prairie Ice Arena. The Cougars won both regular-season matchups in Badger Conference play.