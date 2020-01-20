The Icebergs girls hockey co-op scored two first-period goals against the Lakeshore Lightning on Saturday, Jan. 18, but couldn’t hold on and settled for a 2-2 tie.
The Cap City Cougars, leaders of the Badger Conference, beat the Icebergs 7-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The Icebergs (3-11-2, 2-5 Badger) host the Rock County Fury on Friday, Jan. 24, at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
Icebergs 2, Lakeshore Lightning 2, OT
The Icebergs were two seconds away from a win in regulation, but Anna Gontarski scored with two seconds left to force overtime in a nonconference game at Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon.
McFarland’s Kylie Babcock scored 6:10 into the game off a pass from Stoughton senior Taylor Nisius. Oregon junior Izzy Newton scored a little more than four minutes later off assists from Stoughton junior Sydney Schipper and McFarland senior Aeryn Olson to give the Icebergs a 2-0 lead.
Gontarski scored on the power play with 4:12 left in the second period to chip away at Lakeshore’s deficit.
The Lightning went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Icebergs were 0-for-4. Lakeshore outshot the Icebergs 22-14 for the game and had the overtime’s lone shot.
Stoughton freshman goaltender Aven Gruner finished with 20 saves.
Cap City Cougars 7, Icebergs 1
Gruner made 35 saves in the Icebergs’ home loss at Mandt Community Center.
The Cougars finished with a 42-8 advantage in shots. Waunakee junior Amanda Bauer scored three straight goals in the second period and another in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Waunakee junior Lauren Bliefernicht opened the scoring with 8:08 left in the first period. Madison East senior Aubrey Wood scored with 4:37 left in the first to make it 2-0.
Schipper got the Icebergs on the board with 3:13 left in the second period off assists from Newton and Olson to cut it to 5-1. Bliefernicht scored her second goal a little more than a minute later.