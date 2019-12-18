The Icebergs girls hockey team battled Badger Conference foe Viroqua to a 2-2 tie Friday, Dec. 13, at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
The Icebergs (0-6-1, 0-2-1 Badger) tied the game with 9:38 left in the third period. Kelsey Waldner scored off assists from Hannah Weber and Taylor Nisius.
The Icebergs outshot the Blackhawks 41-27 for the game and 21-8 in the third period. Both teams registered four shots in overtime.
Sydney Schipper scored off assists from Weber and Kylie Babcock to give the Icebergs an early lead just 5:18 into the game.
Viroqua’s Kelsey Shaner scored with 2:57 left in the first off assists from Sylvi Shonka and Angie Harnish. The Blackhawks grabbed the lead just 2:43 into the second period, as Rachel Simonson scored off assists from Shonka and Erin Simonson.
Both teams committed just one penalty and were 0-for-1 on the power play. Aren Gruner made 25 saves for the Icebergs, and Viroqua’s Abigail Stevenson made 39 stops.