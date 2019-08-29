Oregon junior Alyssa Schmidt shot a 12-over-par 84 on Thursday, Aug. 22, to finish in a five-way tie for fifth place in the Verona Area Invitational at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
The Panthers shot 444 to take sixth out of 10 teams. Schmidt posted birdies on Nos. 1, 8 and 15 to tie Janesville Craig’s Kallie Lux, Madison Memorial’s Bridget McCarthy, Lakeside Lutheran’s Maya Heckmann and Sun Prairie’s Sydney O’Hearn for fifth.
Verona senior Andrea Schleeper shot a 10-over-par 82 on her way to medalist honors.
Oregon junior Sam McKee shot 110, and freshman Tori Disch carded 120. Senior Bella Lindert rounded out the Panthers’ counting scores with 130.