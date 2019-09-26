Even though The Legend at Bergamont is not Oregon’s home course, junior Alyssa Schmidt felt right at home in the Badger South Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Schmidt won the individual title with a 2-over-par 74, earning first-team all-conference honors with her performance in blustery conditions.
“Lately I’ve been working with my swing coach on knockdown shots,” she said. “Clubbing up and making the shot go lower definitely helped me in the wind.”
Schmidt fired a 1-under-par 35 on the front nine, the only player in the tournament with a nine-hole round under par. She led Stoughton junior Caylie Kotlowski by three strokes at the turn, and shook off a double bogey-bogey start to her back nine by finishing the final four holes 1 under.
“I’ve learned to focus on the shot coming next,” Schmidt said. “I had to remind myself that I had just shot 35 on the front and could do it.”
The Panthers finished fifth out of seven teams with 421 strokes. Sam McKee carded a 106, and Tori Disch added a 116.
Bella Lindert rounded out the counting scores with a 125, one stroke ahead of teammate Kennedy Gladden.
“This was about where we thought we’d finish,” Oregon coach Eric Instefjord said. “Alyssa had the great round, but our other girls battled through some tough holes and tough conditions.”
Madison Edgewood won the team title with 356 strokes. Milton (380) edged tournament host Stoughton (387) for second.
Watertown 201, Oregon 204
Schmidt earned medalist honors with a 37 in the Panthers’ final conference dual of the season Thursday, Sept. 19, at Watertown Country Club.
McKee had a 47, Lindert recorded a 57, and Disch rounded out Oregon’s counting scores with a 63.