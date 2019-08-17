Behind junior Alyssa Schmidt, the Oregon girls golf team is shooting to qualify for the WIAA Division 1 sectional for a third straight year.
Despite several injuries last season, the Panthers made a run to the sectional and finished fourth in a deep tournament with Middleton, which was ranked fourth in the Golf Coaches Association state rankings, and sixth-ranked Waunakee.
Oregon took fourth in the Badger South Conference last year. The Panthers have four letterwinners back, led by Schmidt and fellow junior Sam McKee.
Oregon coach Eric Instefjord said Schmidt and McKee will provide the most experience for a solid core of returning golfers. Schmidt shot an 86 to tie for ninth at the Reedsburg Sectional last year.
“Our expectations for our golfers are that they put in the work to better themselves daily and that will translate into individual success throughout the season,” Instefjord said. “If we do that, this team will show improvement and a lot of growth by the end of the year.”
The other returning letterwinners are senior Bella Lindert and sophomore Miller Stang.
The Panthers have six freshmen — Laura Berg, Elise Boyd, Tori Disch, Kennedy Gladden, Reese King and Abby Sargent — who will be competing for time on the varsity.
Instefjord said with a number of young players, their potential for growth is great.
“Hopefully, by the end of the season due to the amount of team competition, we could see some of these new players have breakout performances,” he said. “Our expectation is that we strive to get better every day and utilize that improvement to better our scoring abilities.”
Stoughton won the Badger South Conference championship for the first time since 2013 last year. Instefjord said Madison Edgewood is the favorite to win the conference this season. The Crusaders return four of their top five golfers from a Division 2 state championship team.
Oregon will open the season on Monday, Aug. 19, at the Stoughton Scramble. The next day, the Panthers host Edgewood at Foxboro Golf Club.