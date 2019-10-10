Oregon junior Alyssa Schmidt had momentum coming into the Division 1 Madison Memorial Regional after winning the individual title at the Badger South Conference Tournament.
Schmidt’s aspirations of leading the Panthers to the DeForest Sectional and a finish at or near the top of the leaderboard came to an end after seven holes on Friday, Oct. 4. She tried to fight through an injury on the front nine at Madison’s Blackhawk Country Club, but was ultimately forced to withdraw.
“She battled and tried to play through it,” Oregon coach Eric Instefjord said of Schmidt’s injury. “That was a huge blow to us. She carries us with that low score. When you lose that, you don’t have the option of canceling out the high score.”
The Panthers rounded out the seven-team field with a score of 488. Junior Sam McKee placed 19th with a team-best 110. Freshman Tori Disch tied for 27th with a 120, freshman Kennedy Gladden was 32nd with a 126, and freshman Reece King rounded out Oregon’s counting scores in 35th place with a 132.
“For the most part, everybody improved on the back nine,” Instefjord said. “That’s a testament to them battling and competing.”
The regional was pushed back three days due to inclement weather on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Madison Memorial won the regional title with a team score of 376. Stoughton (394), Jefferson (425) and Fort Atkinson (432) also advanced to the DeForest Sectional.
Stoughton senior Myranda Kotlowski earned medalist honors as the only player to break 80 with a 7-over-par 79.