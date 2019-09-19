The Oregon girls golf team nearly knocked off rival Stoughton in a Badger South Conference dual on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Panthers junior Alyssa Schmidt finished near the top of the leaderboard at the Crusade Fore a Cure Tournament on Monday, Sept. 16, and the Balance & Believe Shootout on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Stoughton 184, Oregon 189
The Panthers shot a season-best score on the road, but fell just short at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton. Oregon’s best dual score of the season was a 187 in a home dual against Fort Atkinson.
“We were much more consistent in our play,” Oregon coach Eric Instefjord said. “We didn’t have those big swings of high and low holes, and that showed in our team score.”
Schmidt tied Stoughton’s Myranda and Caylie Kotlowski for medalist honors with a 5-over-par 40. Sam McKee shot a 45, Bella Lindert had a 49, and Kennedy Gladden chipped in a 55.
Crusade Fore a Cure
Schmidt tied for third place with a 4-over-par 78 in the fundraising tournament hosted by Madison Edgewood at Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison. All proceeds went towards the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
Oregon finished 13th out of 17 teams with 433 strokes. McKee took 66th with a 114. Lindert tied for 70th with a 118, and Tori Disch tied for 80th with a 123.
Middleton won the team title with 329 strokes. The Cardinals’ Kate Meier won the individual title with a 2-over par 76.
Balance & Believe Shootout
Schmidt shot a 6-over-par 78 to tie for fourth at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison. She did not record a birdie, but had par on 13 holes.
“I’ve gotten a lot better with my putting,” Schmidt said, “and I’ve been hitting my irons a lot better lately. I’ve been saving more pars that way.”
Oregon finished 13th out of 15 teams with 419 strokes. McKee tied for 58th with a 110, Lindert tied for 62nd with a 112, and Disch was 70th with a 119.
Middleton won the team title with a score of 323, 35 strokes better than Madison Edgewood and Waunakee.