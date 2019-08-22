The Oregon girls golf team opened Badger South Conference dual competition with a loss to reigning Division 2 state champion Madison Edgewood on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Foxboro Golf Club in Oregon.
The Panthers finished in a three-way tie for fifth place in the season-opening Stoughton Scramble on Monday, Aug. 19, at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton.
According to the Edgewood girls golf Twitter account, the Crusaders shot 160 and won their first conference dual of the season. Oregon did not report a score at the time of the Observer’s press deadline.
The Panthers tied conference foes Monona Grove and Watertown for fifth after shooting a 1-over-par 72 at the Stoughton Scramble.
“For the first time out, it was a good experience to get back and have a little competition,” Oregon coach Eric Instefjord said. “I think it was good for the kids to get out and see where they are at. We were up and down.”
Instefjord said the tournament’s scramble format took a lot of pressure off his team.
“Someone else’s ball is in play, and you don’t have to worry about all that stress recovering and scoring,” he said.