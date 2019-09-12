The Oregon girls golf team split a pair of Badger South Conference matches in the past week.
The Panthers edged Fort Atkinson by four strokes Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Oregon’s Foxboro Golf Club.
Oregon lost a conference dual meet to Milton the day before at Foxboro.
Oregon finished 19th at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
Oregon 187, Fort Atkinson 191
Panthers junior Alyssa Schmidt earned medalist honors for the second straight conference meet after shooting a 2-over-par 36.
Sam McKee and Bella Lindert carded 89s for Oregon. Tori Disch shot a 53 to round out the Panthers’ counting scores.
Milton 176, Oregon 199
Schmidt shot a 3-over-par 39 to pace the Panthers in a conference home loss to the Red Hawks.
McKee carded a 50 and Miller Stang shot a 54. Disch finished with a 56 for the Panthers.
Milton’s Hannah Dunk shot a 1-under-par 35 to earn medalist honors.
Middleton Invitational
Schmidt finished sixth with a 9-over-par 81, as Oregon finished 19th out of 21 teams with a team score of 423. McKee shot a 112, and Disch carded a 113. Lindert shot a 117 to round out the Panthers’ counting scores.