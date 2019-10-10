Oregon freshman Dasha Vorontsov ran a season-best time of 19:58.4 at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5.
It was the first time all season she broke the 20-minute mark, finishing ninth out of 78 runners.
“My goal is always to get less than 20 (minutes),” Vorontsov said. “I started out a little too fast and I felt it later on. I have to push myself to the limit and really believe in myself.”
The Panthers had four of the top 27 runners to take fourth with 126 points. Senior Zoe Frank took 21st (20:50.4), and junior Clara Hughes finished 25th (20:58). The top 25 runners medaled.
“This team has some very high goals for the end of the season, and the neatest thing about that is that they are willing to work hard and make the necessary sacrifices to achieve those goals,” Oregon coach Doug Debroux said. “This mentality of working hard, continually improving and being willing to give it everything you have – in practice and in racing – for the team is what makes Dasha and many of her teammates set personal records.”
Julia Hutchinson took 27th (21:01.7) and Bryanna Salazar placed 44th (22:03.4) to round out the Panthers’ lineup.
Middleton (39 points) edged Big Eight Conference rival Madison West (43) for the team title. The Cardinals’ Lauren Pansegrau crossed the finish line first with a time of 18:04.1.