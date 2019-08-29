A strong stable of runners returning for the Oregon girls cross country team could run them into Badger South Conference championship contention this season.
Oregon returns seven letterwinners, led by junior Clara Hughes. She finished 17th with a time of 21 minutes, 2.5 seconds at the conference meet and was named the team’s most valuable runner last year.
The other returners are seniors Zoe Frank and Eden Meidl; juniors Bryanna Salazar and Julia Hutchinson; and sophomores Grace Riedl and Bella Murphy.
“These girls know how to work hard and they are genuinely excited to train together and start competing,” Oregon coach Doug Debroux said.
The Panthers have four runners back who finished in the top 35 at the conference meet last season. Aside from Hughes, Riedl finished 18th, Salazar was 24th and Frank took 34th.
Hughes and Riedl narrowly missed second team all-conference honors last season. Hughes missed the top 16 cutoff by one spot, and Riedl turned in a personal-best time of 21:12.2.
“They have had a solid winter running cycle, an outstanding distance track season last spring, and they have carried that momentum into a very strong summer of base training for the cross country season,” Debroux said.
Hughes is expected to be the team’s top runner after state-qualifier Lauren Beauchaine graduated. Beauchaine earned first-team all-conference honors last year with a sixth-place finish at the Badger South meet.
Debroux said the trio of Frank, Meidl and Salazar have been key leaders ahead of the season.
“Those three have been outstanding examples to their younger teammates of the sacrificing and commitment we expect from an Oregon girls cross country runner,” he said.
The Panthers have two freshmen who could contribute this season in Libby Beirne and Dasha Vorontsov. Beirne joined some of Oregon’s veteran runners on long runs this summer, and attended a running camp at Luther College.
“Both show signs of possessing great potential along with a fierce mindset to work hard and compete,” Debroux said.
Debroux pegged Monona Grove, Stoughton and Oregon as Badger South title contenders. The Silver Eagles edged the Vikings for the conference crown last season, snapping the Vikings’ streak of three straight championships. Oregon finished third.
The Panthers last won the conference championship in 2012.