The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced April 17 that it postponed its All-Star Games to early August.
The decision comes as a response to evolving concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The five girls games will be played Wednesday, Aug. 5, and the boys games will be played the following day. All games will be played at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Oregon senior Kaitlyn Schrimpf was selected to play in the Division 2 girls game as a member of the South team. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:15 p.m.
Schrimpf, one of four Panthers selected to the Badger South All-Conference Team this season, was a first-team honoree. She averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals per game and helped Oregon (21-5) to a conference title and its first state tournament appearance in 40 years. The Division 2 state tournament was canceled to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Schrimpf will team up with fellow Badger South standouts Abbie Campion (Milton), Grace Tostrud (Monroe) and Jennifer Gorton (Monona Grove), as well as Badger North standout Maggie Trautsch of DeForest.
Elkhorn’s Haley Remington, Pius XI Catholic’s Jada Spence, Pewaukee’s Lauren Schill, Whitnall’s Gabrielle Wolff and Milwaukee School of Languages’ Nevaeh Howard round out the South roster. Stoughton’s Brad Pickett and Milton’s Jeremy Jensen and Stacy Skemp will coach the South squad.
Each athlete participating in the All-Star Games must raise money through donations for Midwest Athletes against Childhood Cancer Fund.
The MACC Fund was launched by former Milwaukee Bucks player Jon McGlocklin in 1976. McGlocklin started the fund in honor of longtime Bucks broadcaster Eddie Doucette, whose son was diagnosed with childhood cancer at the age of 2.
To date, the WBCA has raised $2.8 million for the MACC Fund.