Oregon went 1-1 against a pair of teams ranked in the top 10 of Division 2 last week.
The Panthers knocked off Monona Grove 67-63 in a Badger South Conference home game Tuesday, Jan. 14, to take over sole possession of first place atop the conference. Oregon (9-4, 6-1 Badger South) leads Monona Grove (10-4, 5-2) and Watertown (8-5, 5-2) by one game.
The Panthers earned a rematch against three-time defending Division 2 state champion Beaver Dam in the first-place Badger Challenge game Saturday, Jan. 18. The host Golden Beavers won 59-45.
“We have a lot of goals, and first and foremost, is conference play,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said. “The biggest thing is we have to learn to compete the whole game. If we do that, the outcome could have been different.”
Beaver Dam 59, Oregon 45
The Panthers outscored the Golden Beavers 31-28 in the second half, but dug too big a hole to climb out of.
Oregon senior Kaitlyn Schrimpf and junior Emily Statz each scored a team-high nine points.
“Our fight was so much more intensified in the second half,” Schrimpf said. “If we would have started off better, it would have totally been a different game. In the first half, we didn’t take advantage of the driving lines they were giving us. I know personally, I wanted to attack the basket more.”
“We got them fired up coming out in the second half and we won the second half,” Wamsley added. “I’m very proud of their effort and determination to win a half against one of the best teams in the state.”
Beaver Dam jumped out to a 15-1 lead to begin the game.
Schrimpf helped the Panthers rally, as she hit a 3-pointer to cut the Golden Beavers’ lead to 17-8 with 10:19 left. Natalie Jens scored seven of her 10 points in the first half, and the Beavers closed with a 14-6 run to take a 31-14 lead into halftime.
Wamsley said the movement on offense in the first half was stagnant.
“We kind of ball watched too much,” he said. “We knew we wanted to run more screen action away from the ball. They play tight defenses on the wings. We had penetration opportunities and we did that more in the second half.”
Senior guard Liz Uhl had a pair of layups, and Statz made a layup to cut the Golden Beavers’ lead to 33-23 with 13:18 left in the second half.
Uhl finished with eight points and junior Carleigh Roberts had seven points. Junior Megan Bloyer chipped in six points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
“What Megan lacks for height, she comes through with grit, determination and touchness,” Wamsley said. “She’s one of the most coachable and smartest players I have ever coached.”
Jada Donaldson scored a game-high 17 points, including seven straight to extend Beaver Dam’s lead to 51-30. Junior Maty Wilke added 10 points, as Schrimpf limited her to only four in the second half.
“She has grown into a stopper for us,” Wamsley said of Schrimpf. “She puts all of her energy and effort into that end and on offense..”
Oregon 67, Monona Grove 63
Uhl scored a game-high 27 points and also had five rebounds and three steals to propel the Panthers past the Silver Eagles.
Schrimpf scored 15 points and had seven rebounds. She made three of the team’s seven 3-pointers.
Senior point guard Izzie Peterson chipped in seven points and dished out six assists.
Oregon led 36-32 at halftime. The Panthers shot 43.7% (7-for-16) beyond the arc, 72.7% from the free-throw line (16-for-22) and outrebounded the Silver Eagles 36-28.