There were no surprises when the Oregon girls basketball team came out and saw Monroe playing a 2-3 zone.
The Panthers prepared a week for the defense and put on an offensive clinic, exploiting gaps in the zone with drives to the basket and pinpoint passing on the way to a 77-57 home win over the Cheesemakers on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Oregon (13-4, 9-1 Badger South Conference) is in the driver’s seat atop the conference after avenging an early-season loss to Monroe.
“We know we control our own destiny from here on out,” Oregon coach Adam Wasmley said. “We took take care of business on our home court.”
The Panthers were coming off a 63-54 road win over Edgewood on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Earl J. Wilke Gymnasium in Madison.
Oregon 77, Monroe 57
Senior guard Liz Uhl, a University of Springfield-Illinois commit, said the Panthers exploited the Cheesemakers’ weaknesses in the middle of the 2-3 zone.
“They had a lot of gaps and we were able to find those and kick it,” she said. “The difference between this game and the last game is we were executing, made more shots and played better this time.
“It definitely boosts our confidence because of the fact they beat us the first time and they are the only team that has (in the conference). It gives us confidence going forward that we got all the rest of the teams in the conference once and we are going to get them again.”
Senior Izzie Peterson hit a jumper and a layup to give the Panthers a 15-6 lead with 12:53 left in the first half. Uhl knocked down a jumper and Schirimpf followed with a 3-pointer tio extend the lead to 12. Peterson then knocked down a jumper to give the Panthers a 24-8 lead with 9:16 left in the half. Sophomore Emily Mortenson hit a 3 and Schrimpf knocked down a jumper to extended the lead to 21 at the 7:17 mark.
Uhl scored 11 of her team-high 16 points in the first half to help the Panthers to a 41-21 lead at the break.
Oregon junior Emily Statz drilled a 3 to start the second half and classmate Carleigh Roberts knocked down a 3 to give the Panthers their largest lead at 70-39 with 8:13 left in the game.
Schrimpf finished with 14 points and five steals. Roberts scored eight of her 12 points after halftime and grabbed seven rebounds. Statz nearly posted a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Monroe junior Megan Benzschawel had a double-double with a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Grace Tostrud also posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
“We were trying to front them so it was harder for them to get the ball,” Statz said. “With pressure on the outside, it was harder for them to get the ball in. We didn’t let Megan get to the free-throw line. That was one of our downsides from last time; we let her shoot 23 free throws.”
Oregon 63, Edgewood 54
Uhl scored a game-high 17 points and had five steals to propel the Panthers to a Badger South road win over the Crusaders.
Peterson pitched in 15 points. Roberts and Schrimpf added eight points apiece.
Oregon led by three at the half and outscored Edgewood 34-28 in the second half.