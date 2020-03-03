The Oregon girls basketball team’s hopes of a run to the Division 2 state tournament are still alive after winning a regional title in front of a home crowd last week.
The Panthers (19-5), seeded second in the Janesville Craig Sectional, stymied Reedsburg in the second half on their way to a 57-43 win in the regional championship Saturday, Feb. 29. Oregon ran away with a 56-41 victory over Mount Horeb in the regional semifinals a day previous.
Oregon will play top-seeded DeForest in the sectional semifinals at Edgewood High School on Thursday, March 5. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Norskies edged the Panthers 48-46 in the regional semifinals last season.
Oregon 57, Reedsburg 43
The Panthers erased a slim halftime deficit by outscoring the Beavers 29-12 in the second half.
Oregon senior Liz Uhl scored a game-high 20 points and knocked down four 3-pointers. Classmate Izzie Peterson also cracked double figures with 10 points. Senior Kaitlyn Schrimpf and junior Emily Statz added eight and seven points, respectively.
Mahra Wieman paced Reedsburg with 14 points.
Oregon 56, Mount Horeb 41
The Panthers led 32-18 at halftime and used a balanced scoring attack to down the upset-minded Vikings.
Uhl led the way with a team-high 15 points. Schrimpf added 13 points and Peterson had 10. Junior Megan Bloyer chipped in eight.
Mount Horeb’s Kenzie Couthard and Julia Magnuson each had 12 points.