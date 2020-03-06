The sting of last year’s regional loss to DeForest has propelled Oregon to a banner season, one in which the Panthers earned the Badger South Conference, a Division 2 regional and a postseason rematch against the Norskies.
Oregon made the most of its shot at revenge with a 57-46 victory over DeForest in the D2 Janesville Craig Sectional semifinals on Thursday, March 5, at Edgewood High School.
The Panthers (20-5) will face Waukesha West (13-12) in the sectional championship on Saturday, March 7, at Janesville Craig High School. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Oregon is seeking its first state tournament berth in 40 years.
DeForest (21-4), ranked fourth in the final Division 2 Associated Press state poll and the top seed in the top half of the sectional, struggled offensively against Oregon’s stingy man-to-man defense.
“They run the dribble drive, so our goal was to pressure their guards on the handoffs and passes,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said. “We wanted to tire them out and we did. I was proud of the way we made them work for every shot.”
The lead changed hands four times in the first six minutes of the second half before Oregon, which received honorable mention notice in the final AP state poll and earned the 2 seed in the top half of the sectional, seized control with an 8-0 run.
Junior guard Carleigh Roberts made a pair of free throws and a layup, classmate Jaelyn Nedelcoff made a layup and senior guard Kaitlyn Schrimpf added a putback to put the Panthers up 35-28 with 10:15 remaining.
DeForest trimmed its deficit to one on two separate occasions, but couldn’t corral defensive rebounds down the stretch. Oregon junior forward Megan Bloyer made a layup and Schrimpf drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing to make it 45-39 with three minutes left.
Bloyer finished with seven points and pulled down a game-high eight rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end, despite playing with a sprained right shoulder.
“Rebounding is my role on this team,” Bloyer said. “I love to play physical because I’m not very tall. People underestimate me, so I love to use my strength to prove them wrong.”
“She’s not the tallest, but she makes up for it with grit, determination and toughness,” Wamsley said of Bloyer said. “Her shoulder still hurts and she still gives it more than 100%. She’s one of the best kids I’ve ever coached.”
The Panthers went 11-for-14 from the free-throw line in the final 2:04 to salt the victory and shot 79% (19-for-24) for the game.
Oregon missed its first 10 shots of the game and did not have a field goal until the 10:29 mark of the first half.
The Panthers eventually found openings against the Norskies’ extended 2-3 zone and went on a 10-2 run to go ahead 14-10 with 7:09 left. Senior guard Liz Uhl gave Oregon the lead with a pair of free throws, then drilled her second 3 of the half on the next possession.
“We had great practices preparing for their defense,” Uhl said. “We worked on cutting and filling. It’s about ball movement and team offense.”
Schrimpf recorded steals on consecutive possessions to spark another run. She passed ahead to Uhl for a layup on the first steal, then took it herself for a layup the second time to increase the Panthers’ lead to 22-14.
“We knew that our offense would come if we played defense like we normally do,” Schrimpf said. “Our shots weren’t really falling and we missed some easy layups, but the momentum of getting stops really helped.”
Schrimpf scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half, while Uhl scored 13 points of her 17 points in the first half.
DeForest senior guard Maggie Trautsch hit 3s on back-to-back possessions to close the first half. She banked in her second triple at the buzzer to cut the Norskies’ deficit to 23-20 at the break.
Senior forward Megan Mickleson paced DeForest with 12 points. Trautsch scored 10 of her 11 points in the first half. Freshman guard Jaelyn Derlein also had 11 points.