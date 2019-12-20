A close game between Badger South Conference rivals Oregon and Stoughton quickly became a one-sided affair.
The Panthers built a big lead to begin the second half and breezed to a 67-44 home win over the Vikings on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Oregon (5-3, 3-1 Badger South) used a 16-2 run to increase its lead to 39-21 just four minutes into the second half. Kaitlyn Schrimpf connected on a layup and four free throws, Carleigh Roberts and Liz Uhl each drilled a 3-pointer, Emily Statz had a steal and layup, and Jaelyn Nedelcoff raced up the court for a transition layup.
“We have a goal to win the first five minutes of each half,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said. “That gives us confidence for the rest of the game and puts doubt in the opponent’s head. I was really proud of the way we started both halves.”
Stoughton (2-5, 1-3) went almost eight minutes of game time without scoring. Victoria Ashworth made a pair of free throws at the 13:02 mark of the second half, but the Vikings couldn’t come back from a double-digit deficit.
The Panthers made their first five shots to lead 13-3. Megan Bloyer started the game with a layup, Uhl and Statz knocked down back-to-back 3s, and Schrimpf drilled a jumper and a corner 3.
“We went into the game with a lot of confidence,” said Schrimpf, who finished with a game-high 19 points. “We knew if we started fast, our shots would fall.”
Oregon then went 17 possessions and more than 12 minutes without a field goal, which allowed Stoughton to fight its way back into the game.
Ashworth slashed into the lane for a layup to tie it at 18 with a little more than four minutes left in the first half, and Mya Davidson split a pair of free throws at the three-minute mark to give the Vikings their only lead of the game.
Oregon finished the first half on a 5-0 run. Payton Lang split a pair of free throws to tie it, and Izzie Peterson made a transition layup and a pair of free throws.
Thirteen Panthers scored in the contest. Uhl finished with 10 points, and Peterson scored seven of her nine points in the first half. Bloyer added six points, while Statz and Nedelcoff had five apiece.
Ava Loftus paced Stoughton with 11 points. Ashworth, Davidson and Delaney Seidel added six apiece.