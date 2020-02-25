One of Oregon’s winning streaks ended last week, but another impressive stretch continued as the Panthers wrapped up the regular season.
Oregon had its seven-game winning streak snapped Tuesday, Feb. 18, with a 71-55 road loss to two-time defending Division 3 state champion Marshall. The Panthers bounced back two days later with their 11th straight Badger South Conference victory, as they went on the road and edged Monona Grove 68-65.
Oregon (17-5, 13-1 Badger South), which entered last week receiving votes in the Division 2 Associated Press state poll, begins postseason play Friday, Feb. 28, as the 2 seed in the D2 Janesville Craig Sectional. The Panthers will host the winner between Mount Horeb and Baraboo in the regional semifinals. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Oregon 68, Monona Grove 65
The Panthers outscored the Silver Eagles 39-31 in the second half of the regular-season finale.
Nine different players scored for Oregon. Kaitlyn Schrimpf and Emily Statz led the way with 12 points apiece and Izzie Peterson added 11. Emily Mortenson chipped in nine points and Liz Uhl had seven in her return from the flu.
MG’s Emma Goke and Jenny Gorton scored 16 and 15 points, respectively. Peighton Nelson also cracked double figures with 12.
Marshall 71, Oregon 55
The Panthers trailed 32-19 at halftime and were on the wrong end of a 22-0 run that started in the first half and extended into the second.
Oregon shot 29% (18-for-62) from the field and 30% (9-for-30) from 3-point range. Carleigh Roberts paced the Panthers with 18 points, five rebounds and three steals. Peterson added 10 points and five rebounds. Statz and Mortenson had nine and eight points, respectively.
The Cardinals, who came into the game ranked sixth in Division 3, shot 57% (28-for-49) from the field. Anna Lutz recorded a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Laura Nickel stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists.