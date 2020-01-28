The Oregon girls basketball team kept its hot streak going with a pair of wins last week.
The Panthers (11-4, 7-1 Badger South Conference) rolled to a 71-45 home win over Milton on Thursday, Jan. 23, two days after a 61-29 nonconference road win over Elkhorn.
Oregon 71, Milton 45
Senior point guard Izzie Peterson scored a game-high 19 points and had six assists for the Panthers, who led 37-24 at the half.
Oregon made nine 3-pointers, with two each from Peterson, Liz Uhl and Kaitlyn Schrimpf.
Uhl scored 16 points and junior Emily Statz added 11 points. Schrimpf pitched in eight.
Junior Megan Bloyer chipped in seven points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Panthers shot 48.2% (27-for-56) from the field.
Oregon 61, Elkhorn 29
The Panthers used pressure defense to cruise past the Elks, who finished with more turnovers (36) than points.
Schrimpf recorded game highs in points (19) and steals (5). Uhl scored 14 points and Peterson chipped in eight.
Oregon shot 43.1% (25-for-58) from the field and limited Elkhorn to 28.1% shooting (9-for-32).