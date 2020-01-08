The Oregon girls basketball team moved one step closer to winning the Badger South Conference with a 32-28 home win over Watertown on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Oregon (8-3, 5-1 Badger South) has won four straight games since a 77-72 loss to Monroe on Dec. 14. The Panthers are tied with Monona Grove for the league lead. The two teams will meet Friday night in Oregon.
“We called this week ‘prove it week’ because we were tied with Watertown and we play MG,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said. “If we want to stay on top of the conference, which is a team goal for us, we have to take care of business.”
A win against the Silver Eagles could mean a rematch against Beaver Dam in the Badger Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 18.
“It would be great to get another chance against Beaver Dam,” Oregon senior Liz Uhl said. “It will be better playing at Beaver Dam. There was a lot of other outside factors playing at the Kohl Center. There were a lot of people, we were a little off our game, it was a new environment and a huge environment.”
Uhl scored a team-high 11 points and had seven steals to propel the Panthers past the Goslings.
The Panthers made defensive plays down the stretch to pull out a win against a team that plays a 1-3-1 zone with 6-foot-1 Teya Maas, 6-foot Avalon Uecke and 5-foot-10 Lily Gifford.
“It’s tough playing a team like that,” Uhl said. “Our offense doesn’t mesh well playing a team like that. They are always tough against us. It’s very frustrating game. We always want to play fast and they want to slow it down.”
“Our game plan was to get it in really quick before they could set up and press,” Wamsley added. “We wanted to see if we could get some transition buckets.”
Uhl came up with a steal and layup to give the Panthers a 30-25 lead with 1:02 left. Maas answered with a three-point play to cut Oregon’s lead to two with 40 seconds to go. Oregon senior Kaitlyn Schrimpf came up with a key steal with 23 seconds to go.
With the Panthers leading by three points, Maas had a 3-point attempt bounce off the backboard and Schrimpf grabbed the rebound with 1.6 seconds to go to seal the victory. Oregon senior point guard Izzie Peterson also helped seal the game, making 2 of 4 free throws in the final 30 seconds.
The Panthers had six turnovers in the first five minutes, but jumped out to an 11-4 lead. Schrimpf knocked down a 3 and junior Emily Statz scored six of her eight points during the spurt.
“She’s one of the hardest-working players on the team,” Wamsley said of Statz. “She’s all business. That is what I love about her.”
Oregon led 16-12 at halftime, and won despite 24 turnovers.
Maas posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. She kept the Goslings in the game with seven points in the first half.