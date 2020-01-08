Senior Liz Uhl and junior Kailtyn Schrimpf led the Oregon girls basketball team to a 79-46 road rout of Badger South Conference foe Fort Atkinson on Friday, Jan. 3.
Uhl scored a game-high 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and swiped four steals. Schrimpf had 18 points and three steals.
With the win, Oregon (7-3, 4-1 Badger South) stayed in a first-place tie with Monona Grove and Watertown atop the conference.
The Panthers jumped out to a 38-23 halftime lead and never looked back. Junior Emily Statz added 10 points, while sophomore Emily Mortenson and junior Ellie Koopman each chipped in eight.
Oregon hit eight 3-pointers. Uhl, Mortenson and Koopman each made two 3s.