Oregon split a pair of Badger South Conference games last week.
The Panthers went on the road and lost to Monroe 77-72 on Saturday, Dec. 14, four days after picking up a 56-48 home win over Edgewood.
Monroe 77, Oregon 72
Senior point guard Izzie Peterson scored a team-high 15 points and the Panthers stormed back from a 12-point second-half deficit, but fell short against the Cheesemakers.
“We have to stay confident and can’t drop our heads from this game,” Peterson said. “We are still a really good team. We have a lot to prove and show.”
Oregon senior Liz Uhl, a University of Illinois-Springfield recruit, posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Emily Statz added 14 points, and sophomore Payton Lang chipped in 11 points.
Monroe junior Megan Benzschawel poured in a game-high 35 points, and senior Grace Tostrud added 20 points.
“We don’t give up 70 points in a game,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said. “Our goal every game is to hold teams under 50. If we score 70, we should win. They made us look like we don’t practice on the defensive end.”
Uhl and junior Ellie Koopman drilled 3-pointers to cut Monroe’s lead to 63-60 with 5:47 left.
Benzschawel was fouled and the Panthers’ bench was called for a technical that resulted in a six-point possession for Monroe. She sank four free throws and scored down low to extend the Cheesemakers’ lead with 3:44 left.
The Panthers turned up their pressure with a press and Peterson hit a 3 to slice Monroe’s lead to 73-70 with 2:08 to go, but the Cheesemakers hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Oregon (4-3, 2-1 Badger South) opened the game with an 11-2 run. Peterson and senior Kaitlyn Schrimpf knocked down 3s during the surge.
Schrimpf and Statz picked up three fouls in the first half and were forced to the bench. Statz fouled out with 3:44 to go in the game.
The Cheesemakers used a 2-3 zone throughout the game to limit the driving ability of the Panthers.
“We were just a little more frantic than we should have been,” Peterson said. “We could have been more patient. In the second half, we did better and were hitting shots.”
Oregon 56, Edgewood 48
Uhl scored a team-high 12 points and had three steals to lift the Panthers to a victory over the Crusaders.
Oregon raced out to a 32-23 lead at the half. Schrimpf added 11 points, and Lang had 10 points and seven rebounds. Junior Carleigh Roberts chipped in eight points.
Edgewood junior Sarah Lazar scored a game-high 13 points.