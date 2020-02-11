Oregon demolishes Fort, survives Stoughton
Oregon won two games last week to extend its winning streak to six straight, pushing the Panthers to the brink of winning at least a share of the Badger South Conference championship.
The Panthers had five players reach double figures in an 89-48 home rout of Fort Atkinson on Friday, Feb. 7. Oregon hung on for a 60-51 road win over rival Stoughton three days earlier.
Oregon (15-4, 11-1 Badger South) is 11-1 in its last 12 games, with the only loss coming to Beaver Dam (ranked second in the Division 2 Associated Press state poll). Oregon can clinch at least a share of the conference title with a road win over Watertown on Thursday, Feb, 13.
“Everyone wants to come out and beat Oregon,” senior Liz Uhl said. “We know that going in. We try not to take any team lightly. We go in with the mindset that anyone can beat us if we let them.”
Oregon 89, Fort Atkinson 48
Senior Kaitlyn Schrimpf scored a game-high 22 points and added six assists and five rebounds as the Panthers cruised past the Blackhawks.
The Panthers raced out to a 44-22 lead at the half. Uhl added 18 points and hit four 3-pointers. Junior Jaelyn Nedelcoff chipped in 14 points and was 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.
Junior Emily Statz pitched in 11 points and a team-high seven boards. Senior Izzie Peterson also had 11 points.
Oregon 60, Stoughton 51
When it mattered most, the Panthers made clutch free throws and forced turnovers off its press to pull out a win over the Vikings.
Stoughton sophomore Mya Davidson made a layup to cut the Panthers’ lead to 57-51 with 32 seconds left, but the Panthers made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the victory. Oregon shot 63.3% (19-for-30) from the charity stripe.
“Obviously we didn’t shoot it well and went 0-for-10 shooting 3s in the first half,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said. “It was a gritty win. I watched our game from last time and even though it was a 23-point game, we knew they actually played a lot better than the score. It’s a tough environment to come into, but I’m proud of how the girls handled the pressure.”
In the first meeting, the Panthers used a zone look on the press.
“We knew it probably wouldn’t work because they actually break the press really well, so we decided to go with a man-to-man press,” Wamsley said. “We made the plays when we had to.”
Stoughton sophomore guard Ava Loftus scored a career-high 27 points and knocked down three 3-pointers, helping rally the Vikings from an 11-point deficit against the conference-leading Panthers.
“She’s a good young player,” Wamsley said. “We knew we would have to put a lot of effort into stopping her. They got by us initially and they got some backdoor cuts on us as we tried to help. It’s tough to guard if you can’t stop the dribbler. I give Ava a lot of credit for making plays.”
Uhl scored a team-high 20 points for Oregon.
“I feel like if we would have made more shots, it wouldn’t have been as close of a game,” Uhl said. “We were really struggling from the outside and at the free-throw line. Our defense helped us transition into our offense.”
The Vikings committed 18 turnovers, but twice cut the Panthers’ lead to four in the second half. Senior Delaney Seidel made a layup to slice the Panthers’ lead to 37-33 with 14:48 left in the second half. Moments later, Loftus drove the baseline for a layup to cut the Vikings’ deficit to 39-35.
Peterson converted a three-point play to extend the Panthers’ lead to 52-41 with 7:34 to go. Loftus answered with a three-point play and a layup with 1:53 left to cut the Panthers’ lead to 54-49.
That was the closest Stoughton came down the stretch, as Peterson answered with a layup with 1:08 left to push the lead to seven.
The Panthers jumped out to a 16-5 lead, as Uhl and junior Megan Bloyer combined for 14 points during the spurt.
The Vikings rallied behind two of their sophomores. Loftus hit a 3 and a layup, and Davidson scored down low to cut the Panthers’ lead to 23-18 with 2:45 left in the first half. Uhl scored 14 points before halftime to help Oregon take a 32-25 lead at the break.
Schrimpf and Nedelcoff each added nine points. Peterson pitched in eight.
Bloyer had seven points and six rebounds (four offensive). Junior Carliegh Roberts also had seven points.
Stoughton coach Brad Pickett said at times the Vikings initially did what they had to do on defense to force missed shots, but didn’t finish it off with rebounds at key moments.
“If we clean that up (turnovers) and we gave up some costly rebounds at key times,” he said. “Timley rebounds hurt us.”