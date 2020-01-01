Oregon senior Liz Uhl scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Panthers to a 77-68 road win over nonconference foe Laconia on Saturday, Dec. 28, in Rosendale.
Uhl also grabbed six rebounds and swiped three steals. Junior Kaitlyn Schrimpf also stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Fellow junior Megan Bloyer added 14 points and six rebounds. Senior Izzie Peterson and junior Carleigh Roberts chipped in eight and seven points, respectively.
Oregon (6-3, 3-1 Badger South Conference) led 31-26 at halftime, and withstood the Spartans’ comeback attempt in the second half.
The Panthers are in a tie atop the conference with Edgewood, Monona Grove and Watertown. Oregon plays at Fort Atkinson on Friday night.