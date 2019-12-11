Oregon opened its Badger South Conference slate with a 65-23 road win over Milton on Friday, Dec. 6.
The rout came on the heels of the Panthers’ 58-47 road win over McFarland on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Oregon 65, Milton 23
Ten different Panthers scored in the conference opener, as University of Illinois-Springfield recruit Liz Uhl led the way with 16 points.
Kaitlyn Schrimpf also cracked double figures with 14 points. Emily Statz added nine points, while Emily Mortenson and Jaelyn Nedelcoff pitched in six apiece.
Oregon (3-2, 1-0 Badger South) led 49-17 at halftime.
Oregon 58, McFarland 47
The Panthers received contributions throughout the lineup en route to a nonconference win over the Spartans.
Uhl scored a game-high 13 points and also had three rebounds and three steals for Oregon, which led 27-21 at halftime.
Mortenson added 10 points, while Izzie Peterson chipped in nine points, four rebounds and two assists.
Schrimpf helped with seven points, five rebounds and three steals. Megan Bloyer pitched in six points and eight rebounds, and Statz had four points, and game highs in rebounds (11) and blocks (2).
Lindsey Lonigro and Peyton Witt paced McFarland with 10 points apiece.