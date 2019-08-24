Oregon had opportunities on offense and defense Friday night in its Badger Conference crossover game at Reedsburg, but the Panthers weren’t able to take advantage in a 20-6 loss to the Beavers.
The Panthers had just 32 yards on 16 plays in the second half against a stingy Beavers defense. Oregon quarterback Erik Victorson went 6-for-17 for 117 yards and an interception, while the running game had 50 yards on 21 carries.
“We just never got in a rhythm offensively,” Oregon coach Dan Kissling said. “They did something defensively that we weren’t really ready for. We practiced against it, but it still caught us by surprise. The amount of blitzing they did hurt us.”
The Panthers tied the game at 6 with 7:01 left in the second quarter. Donovan Johnson’s 50-yard catch and run set Oregon up at the Reedsburg 27-yard line. Defensive holding on fourth down extended the Panthers’ drive, and Ryan McCorkle capitalized with a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down.
Reedsburg racked up 289 yards on 53 carries. Quarterback Ethan Lee and running backs Joe Statz and Zach Bestor each scored on the ground.
Oregon will host Beaver Dam in Week 2.