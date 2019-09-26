The upset-minded Oregon football team had a six-point lead against Milton on Friday, Sept. 20, but the Red Hawks rallied to beat the Panthers 47-26.
The Red Hawks erupted for 31 points in the second and third quarters to build a 25-point second-half lead. Milton also blocked two punts.
“That was hard for us to overcome,” Oregon coach Dan Kissling said. “We gave them too many short fields. You can’t do that against a good team. There is a reason why they are 5-0.”
With the loss, Oregon dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Badger South Conference. Milton (5-0, 3-0 Badger South) is in a first-place tie atop the conference with Stoughton (4-1, 3-0 Badger South).
Oregon junior quarterback Erik Victorson connected with Donovan Johnson on a 36-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter. Milton running back Nick Huber, who rushed for 135 yards on 22 carries, scored on a 37-yard run to give Milton a 7-6 lead with 42 seconds left in the first.
It didn’t take long for the Panthers to answer, as Austin Saunders returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown to give the Panthers a 13-7 lead after the opening quarter.
After Milton quarterback Evan Jordhal tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to give the Red Hawks a 14-13 lead in the second quarter, the Panthers responded. Senior running back Matt Kissling’s 27-yard touchdown run gave Oregon a 20-14 lead midway through the second.
“We moved the ball on offense,” Dan Kissling said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot.”
Jones found the end zone on runs of 1 yard and 3 yards in the final 1:30 of the first half to help Milton seize the lead. The Red Hawks capped an eight-minute drive with a touchdown in the third quarter.
Victorson completed 5 of 14 passes for 97 yards.
Oregon will travel to Monroe (3-2, 2-1 Badger South) on Friday.