Oregon senior Damien Johnson is a running back and defensive back for the Panthers.
He started the final four games of the 2018 season due to injuries, and rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries last season.
Johnson is expected to take on a starting role on both sides of the ball in 2019.
Q: What are some team expectations this season?
A: We all just want to win. Our main goal is to make it to the playoffs, and we’ll take it one game at a time after that.
Q: Are you nervous for the season?
A: Not really.
I was one of several sophomores who were brought up in 2017, so we got our experience then.
Q: What is this team’s biggest strength?
A: Our togetherness. Everyone is pretty close-knit.
We just have to work hard on the field to be better together.
Q: What is this team’s biggest weakness?
A: I would say just getting through games.
We don’t have a lot of people out on varsity, and we don’t have a lot of people we can bring up. We have to make sure we’re well-conditioned to play both ways.
Q: Teammate poised to breakout?
A: Aden Look. He’s a junior coming up who isn’t really big, but he’s just an athlete. Nobody knows about him now, but he’s fast and knows what he’s doing. He could do a lot this year.
Q: Favorite pre-game meal?
A: For the boys, I have to say Taco Bell. That’s our spot. We honestly go there way too much.
Q: Team you’re most looking forward to playing?
A: Stoughton (said before question was finished).
Q: Favorite Oregon football tradition?
A: Word of the day. During the two weeks of two-a-days, the defensive backs have a different word of the day each day. We always define it, spell it and use it in a sentence. That’s been going on for as long as I can remember.
Q: Funniest teammate?
A: Nate Hall.
He’s so full of energy all the time. He does this war cry where he runs and screams when he blocks for me, even if there’s no one there.
Q: Favorite NFL player?
A: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot. He’s just a monster. He’s so huge, and he’s strong and runs with so much courage. You see him running into defensive tackles with no fear.