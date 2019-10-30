The Oregon football team’s season came to an end with a 31-0 road loss to top-seeded Hartford in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs on Friday, Oct. 25.
The Panthers finished the season 4-6.
The Orioles (10-0) broke a scoreless tie with 6:07 left in the second quarter, as Adam Johnson had a 1-yard rushing touchdown. AJ Arndt converted the extra point, and made a 22-yard field goal a little more than four minutes later to make it 10-0 at the half.
Oregon struggled to stop Hartford’s spread offense in the second half. Jacob Frantl tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Koch with 5:36 left in the third quarter. Frantl had a 1-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left in the third, and ran in the two-point conversion to make it 24-0.
Frantl and Koch hooked up for a 7-yard touchdown with three minutes remaining.
The Panthers allowed seven sacks, and Hartford’s Jackson Hilvers had two interceptions.
Frantl completed passes to seven different receivers and finished 29-for-36 for 263 yards. Koch had nine catches for 113 yards, and Mason Moser added eight catches for 65 yards.
AJ Pepin rushed 17 times for 61 yards, and racked up 47 yards on 10 carries.