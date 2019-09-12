The Oregon football team mounted a 22-point comeback Friday, Sept. 6, against Stoughton, but fell short in a 42-34 loss to its chief rival at Panther Field.
Oregon senior Mason Grender returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, and sophomore running back Teague Szudy rumbled into the end zone from 2 yards out to get within a score with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter. However, the Panthers’ ensuing onside kick was wiped out by illegal touching, and Stoughton ran the clock out.
Stoughton’s Adam Hobson scored four total touchdowns to lead the Vikings. The senior quarterback rushed for 81 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns, and competed 13 of 21 passes for 169 yards and another score.
Oregon coach Dan Kissling did not need to be convinced that Hobson, a standout basketball player, could have a future as a quarterback in college.
“I think Adam is the best quarterback we will see this year,” Kissling said. “I don’t know if basketball would be his sport. He threw balls right on the money and controlled that offense.”
Stoughton (2-1, 1-0 Badger South Conference) scored touchdowns on its first five drives. The Vikings opened the game with a 14-play, 67-yard drive, punctuated by senior running back Quinn Arnott’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.
The Panthers answered with a 10-play, 57-yard drive, culminating in Szudy’s 2-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7.
The Vikings struck again with a nine-play, 65-yard drive, capped off when Hobson hooked up with Nathan Hutcherson on a 13-yard pass to give the Vikings a 14-7 lead with eight minutes left in the second quarter. Arnott rumbled for a 52-yard touchdown on the Vikings’ next possession.
The Panthers responded with a seven-play, 86-yard scoring drive. Senior running back Matt Kissling broke a tackle on his way to an 9-yard touchdown with 1:23 left before halftime, but the Oregon defense could not keep the Vikings out of the end zone before halftime.
Stoughton marched 65 yards in 1 minute and 19 seconds, capped by Hobson’s 1-yard keeper. The Vikings converted two third downs to keep the drive alive. Hobson completed an 11-yard pass to Cael McGee on third-and-10 from the Vikings’ 35-yard line, and Hobson ran 8 yards on third-and-1 from the Panthers’ 44-yard line.
Stoughton cashed in on its first drive of the second half, with Hobson scoring on a 3-yard run to give the Vikings a 35-14 lead.
Oregon answered with an 11-play, 71-yard scoring drive. Sophomore running back Austin Saunders ran in from 4 yards out.
Hobson responded with a 9-yard touchdown run of his own to extend Stoughton’s lead to 42-20 with 2:33 left in the third quarter.
The Panthers finished with a balanced 147 rushing yards. Matt Kissling rushed for 47 yards on six carries, while Szudy rushed for 37 yards on 12 carries. Quarterback Erik Victorson completed 7 of 17 passes for 148 yards. Donovan Johnson had three receptions for 84 yards, but left the game after hauling in a 46-yard catch in the second half.
“I thought our offense did really well and kept us in the game,” Dan Kissling said. “Once we settled down, we really played well.”
Dan Kissling said Johnson left the game with cramping, and senior offensive lineman Adam Yates left the game with a sprained ankle.