After a 42-13 loss to Watertown on Friday, Oct. 11, Oregon’s only shot at getting into the Division 2 playoffs is to beat winless Fort Atkinson and have help to get in as a 4-5 team.
The Panthers (3-5, 2-4 Badger South Conference) fell behind early Friday and could not catch up against the Goslings at Panther Field.
Watertown quarterback Ethan Pauly threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and the Goslings’ defense scored 14 points in the rout.
Oregon took its only lead of the game early in the first quarter, as Teague Szudy rushed for a 5-yard score at the 9:56 mark of the first.
Watertown (6-2, 4-2 Badger South) took the lead for good less than two minutes later on Pauly’s 2-yard touchdown run, making the score 7-6.
Pauly found Cade Oiler for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left in the first to put the Goslings up 14-6.
Pauly plunged into the end zone from a yard out with 1:30 left in the first half and hit Oiler for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 4:32 left in the third quarter.
Evan Pauly returned an Oregon fumble 29 yards for a score, and Matt Higgins returned an interception 32 yards to cap the scoring for Watertown.
Oregon’s Damien Johnson had a 5-yard touchdown run with 7:38 left in the fourth, and Mason Grender tacked on the extra point.
Ethan Pauly finished 10-for-20 for 125 yards through the air and also ran for 45 yards on 11 carries. Dylan Sippel rushed 16 times for 104 yards.
Johnson racked up 78 yards on eight carries for the Panthers, and Szudy rushed 13 times for 76 yards.
Grender (34 yards), Matt Kissling (27 yards) and Austin Saunders (16 yards) each had six rushes. Quarterback Erik Victorson was 0-for-9 passing.
Aden Look recorded nine tackles and an interception for the Panthers. Gabe Pearson had a game-high 12 tackles, Clay Haggerty made nine tackles, and Connor Blanke also had an interception. Kissling and Corey Moore finished with seven tackles apiece.