Oregon letterwinners

Oregon returns 19 letterwinners from last season’s squad that finished second in the Badger South. The Panthers are looking for their third straight Division 2 playoff appearance.

 Photo by Adam Feiner

Oregon is looking to make the Division 2 playoffs for the third straight year under coach Dan Kissling.

Like their high expectations, the Panthers’ schemes on both sides of the ball will not change this fall.

Oregon returns 19 letterwinners, but lost 23 from a team that went 7-3 and 6-1 in the Badger South Conference.

“We have a good group that got a lot of playing time last year,” said Kissling, who is entering his 10th season as the head coach at his alma mater. “Just like last year, they have a chip on their shoulder. We may not be as talented, but we’re together as a team.”

Oregon started last season 1-2 after back-to-back losses to Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Monona Grove in Weeks 2 and 3. The Panthers proceeded to win six straight games to close the regular season, but lost 26-23 to La Crosse Central in the first round of the playoffs.

Rushing

Name Att Yards YPC TD YPG
Mason Grender 15 216 14.4 0 36
Damien Johnson 23 124 5.4 1 30.2
Matt Kissling 6 121 20.2 1 30.2
Ryan McCorkle 15 79 5.3 0 15.8

Receiving

Name Rec Yards Y/Rec TD YPG
Gabe Pearson 7 117 16.7 1 19
Mason Grender 4 46 11.5 4 15