Oregon is looking to make the Division 2 playoffs for the third straight year under coach Dan Kissling.
Like their high expectations, the Panthers’ schemes on both sides of the ball will not change this fall.
Oregon returns 19 letterwinners, but lost 23 from a team that went 7-3 and 6-1 in the Badger South Conference.
“We have a good group that got a lot of playing time last year,” said Kissling, who is entering his 10th season as the head coach at his alma mater. “Just like last year, they have a chip on their shoulder. We may not be as talented, but we’re together as a team.”
Oregon started last season 1-2 after back-to-back losses to Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Monona Grove in Weeks 2 and 3. The Panthers proceeded to win six straight games to close the regular season, but lost 26-23 to La Crosse Central in the first round of the playoffs.