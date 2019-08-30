On Mason Grender’s first carry of Friday night’s Badger Conference crossover game against Beaver Dam, the Golden Beaver defense ripped his No. 22 jersey in half.
In the fourth quarter, Grender ripped the Beavers’ defense in half with a go-ahead 24-yard touchdown run, propelling Oregon to a 21-14 victory at Panther Field.
“I got sort of stuck in the backfield, but I saw our linemen kept moving forward,” said Grender, who returned to the game wearing No. 85. “I juked a guy out pretty hard and raced to the pylon to score.”
Beaver Dam (0-2) made a goal-line stand late in the third quarter, but couldn’t contain the Panthers’ balanced rushing attack. Oregon rushed for 292 yards on 38 carries, including Grender’s burst with 7:55 remaining.
“We challenged our kids to do better after last week (at Reedsburg), and they responded,” Oregon coach Dan Kissling said. “We need to have that effort consistently to keep our defense off the field and rested.”
Beaver Dam’s Demetrius Grueneberg recovered a muffed punt by Ryan McCorkle midway through the fourth, but the offense was unable to take advantage of the miscue.
A sack by Brady Gagner and a desperate heave downfield by Beaver Dam quarterback Ian Wendt-Utrie fell to the ground on fourth down with 2:30 to go, and the Golden Beavers never got the ball back. Teague Szudy’s two-yard run on third-and-1 with 1:17 to play sealed the Oregon victory, and Matt Kissling ripped off a 12-yard run for good measure.
Beaver Dam hurt itself with nine penalties for 60 yards. A 27-yard touchdown run by Wendt-Utrie in the second quarter was wiped out by a holding penalty.
“Both defenses scrapped, but we couldn’t stop the big plays,” Beaver Dam coach Steve Kuenzi said. “From our standpoint, we really put ourselves behind the 8 ball, whether it was a penalty or taking a sack. We found ways to covert, which was promising, but we ran out of steam at the end.”
Oregon (1-1) marched down the field on the first possession of the game. McCorkle capped the Panthers’ 8-play, 70-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown plunge with 9:09 left in the opening quarter.
Beaver Dam answered right back on its first drive. The Golden Beavers’ first nine plays were direct-snap runs by James Brown and Wendt-Utrie.
Wendt-Utrie capped the 9-play, 80-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Broden Boschert with 4:57 left in the first.
Austin Saunders capped Oregon’s 8-play, 81-yard drive late in the first quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run around the right side.
Both defenses settled in in the second quarter, as each forced a turnover on downs. Oregon got all the way to the Beaver Dam 7-yard line late in the quarter, but the Beavers anchored down.
Beaver Dam had an impressive drive to open the second half and tie the game at 14 with 7:34 left in the third quarter. Brown rushed in from 10 yards out, but it was two big pass plays — a 30-yard catch and run by Zach Schoenberger and a 29-yard catch by Boschert — that kept the drive alive.
Brown racked up 133 yards on 22 carries in his first game since suffering a torn ACL last season. Wendt-Utrie was 8-for-11 for 102 yards passing, and added 58 yards on 10 carries.
Kissling led the Panthers’ rushing attack with seven carries for 84 yards. Szudy added 11 carries for 67 yards, Grender rushed for 42 yards on two carries, and Damien Johnson added three carries for 32. Donovan Johnson started the game with a 27-yard scamper, Saunders carried five times for 23 yards, and McCorkle rumbled for 19 yards on eight carries.
Oregon quarterback Erik Victorson was an efficient 5-for-8 for 56 yards through the air. Szudy also had three catches for 38 yards, all on screen passes.
The Panthers will host rival Stoughton next week.
“Coming off a win is going to help us,” Dan Kissling said. “But I know we still need to work on things and get better. The things we struggled with against Beaver Dam will be the same things Stoughton does.”