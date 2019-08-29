Oregon got the break it needed on the second play from scrimmage in the second half of its Badger Conference crossover game at Reedsburg on Friday, Aug. 23.
Panthers’ senior Nate Hall recovered a fumble, and the offense marched to the Beavers’ 12-yard line.
But the drive stalled there.
After a turnover on downs, Reedsburg responded with a touchdown drive to effectively put the game out of reach in a 20-6 win over Oregon.
The Panthers ran just 16 plays for 32 yards and two first downs in the second half, as Reedsburg surprised them with a 4-3 defense, instead of the 3-5 it had shown on film.
“We just never got in a rhythm offensively,” Oregon coach Dan Kissling said. “They did something defensively that we weren’t really ready for. We practiced against it, but it still caught us by surprise. The amount of blitzing they did hurt us.”
On offense, the Beavers ate up the clock with 33 plays in the second half. Joe Statz rumbled up the gut for a 31-yard touchdown run on second-and-21 with 2:51 left in the third quarter, and quarterback Ethan Lee converted the two-point conversion to provide the final margin.
Lee also converted a fourth-and-2 with less than three minutes left to seal the victory.
Reedsburg racked up 289 yards on 53 carries in its triple-option offense.
The balanced attack included Statz (9 carries, 71 yards), Casey Campbell (12-66), Zach Bestor (14-59), Lee (13-50), Robert Losic (3-26) and Miles Raupp (2-17).
“If one guy makes a mistake, they exploit it,” Kissling said. “We would have 10 guys doing their assignment, and the pitch, dive or quarterback would take advantage of the 11th guy.”
Oregon’s Matt Kissling started the game with a 33-yard catch and run on the first play from scrimmage, but the Panthers’ first drive of the season fizzled.
Reedsburg converted a third down and fourth down on its second drive, capped by Bestor’s three-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left in the first quarter. Oregon started inside its own 20-yard line on all three of its first-quarter drives, and only picked up two first downs.
The Panthers tied the game at 6 with 7:01 left in the second quarter.
Donovan Johnson’s 50-yard catch and run set Oregon up at the Reedsburg 27-yard line. Defensive holding on fourth down extended the Panthers’ drive, and Ryan McCorkle capitalized with a one-yard touchdown run on fourth down.
The Oregon defense forced a turnover on downs on the next Reedsburg drive, but the Beavers went ahead for good right before halftime, as Lee scampered for a five-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left to make it 12-6.
Oregon quarterback Erik Victorson finished 6-for-17 for 117 yards through the air, with his last pass intercepted in the final minute. The Panthers’ ground attack totaled 50 yards on 21 carries. McCorkle led the way with 23 rushing yards. Matt Kissling and Teague Szudy each had three carries for 16 and 15 yards, respectively.
The Panthers will host Beaver Dam at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Golden Beavers lost 34-13 at home against Stoughton in Week 1.