Four Oregon seniors will continue their academic and football careers at three different NCAA Division III colleges.
Brady Gagner will head northwest to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Jack Daguanno and Adam Yates will head west to the University of Dubuque and Corey Moore will head south to Beloit College.
The quartet helped Oregon to a 4-6 record and a Division 2 playoff berth last season.
Gagner picked UW-La Crosse over Division II Minnesota State University-Moorhead, as well as D-II Sioux Falls, D-III Macalester College and other D-III schools in Wisconsin. He verbally committed to the Eagles via Twitter on Jan. 6.
“I had already been looking for awhile. I started talking with some schools the February before my senior year,” Gagner said. “From there it was deciding which school was best for me. What made it easier was the faith I had in the program at La Crosse. I was more comfortable with the environment there than Moorhead.”
Gagner almost never left the field at Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder was an honorable mention all-Badger South Conference honoree at defensive end, played left tackle and served as the Panthers’ punter.
Gagner plans to start out at defensive end at La Crosse, but said he is willing to move around to fit the team’s needs. He recorded 54 tackles (13 solos), team highs with four sacks and three forced fumbles and tied for the team lead with one fumble recovery in his final season at Oregon.
Daguanno will begin his Dubuque career as an athlete. The UD coaches could play him at wide receiver, outside linebacker or safety depending on the program’s depth chart.
The 6-foot-3, 190 pounder played tight end and outside linebacker for the Panthers. He verbally committed to the Spartans via Twitter on Feb. 15.
Daguanno also showed interest in UW-Milwaukee, UW-Whitewater, and Rochester Community and Technical College. Carroll and UW-Platteville also showed interest in him.
“The academics fit my style of learning,” Daguanno said. “I also picked Dubuque because of the coaches. They were very supportive and made me feel like family.”
Yates looked into all of the UW schools before narrowing his choice down to Dubuque and UW-Whitewater. He verbally committed to the Spartans via Twitter on March 27.
“Both have great coaching staffs, but I loved Dubuque’s,” Yates said. “They contacted me almost every day just to check in on me. I loved the campus on my visit and knew this was a team I wanted to be a part of.”
The 6-foot-4, 215 pounder is expected to play tight end at Dubuque, a position he played for Oregon up until his junior year, when he switched to right tackle.
Moore verbally committed to Beloit on March 23, choosing the Buccaneers over Ripon, St. Norbert and Loras.
“It was the closest to home and that was important to me,” he said. “I wanted to be able to drive home on weekends to visit family. Football-wise, they made me feel wanted. It’s a new coaching staff and I liked the plan they have going forward.”
The 5-foot-11, 165 pounder was Oregon’s starting free safety last season and anticipates staying at the position in college. He tied for third on the team with 75 tackles (15 solos) and recorded one interception and one tackle for loss in his final prep season.