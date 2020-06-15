The chief rival of the Oregon Panthers is in the market for a varsity head football coach.
Dan Prahl resigned as the Stoughton coach on the morning of Friday, June 5. The Oregon native and 2007 OHS grad accepted a job as a high school mathematics teacher and offensive assistant coach at St. Cloud High School in Florida.
“It’s bittersweet because I wasn’t really looking to leave, but the opportunity to teach high school math is big,” Prahl said. “I really feel terrible for the incoming seniors because of all the hard work they’ve put in for me. But at the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for me and my family. We’re excited to give this a shot. It might be one year, two years, three years or 30 years.”
Prahl, 32, was also offered an opportunity to be a math teacher and defensive coordinator at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, but had already committed to St. Cloud. He taught seventh grade math at River Bluff Middle School in Stoughton.
He is the son of Bob Prahl, who went 128-125 in 27 seasons as the head coach at Oregon. The 2015 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee led the Panthers to eight playoff appearances and Badger Conference championships in 1985 and 1990.
Dan Prahl quickly followed in his father’s coaching footsteps. He was a four-year assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater under former head coach Lance Leipold, who directed the Warhawks to three national titles in that span.
After graduating from UW-Whitewater in 2013 with a degree in Elementary Education, Prahl did his student teaching at Waunakee and was an assistant on WFCA Hall of Famer Pat Rice’s staff.
Prahl served as Stoughton’s freshman defensive coordinator for the 2014 season and was promoted to varsity defensive coordinator the following December. He was named the Vikings varsity head coach on June 1, 2015.
Stoughton had only made the postseason twice before 2016, but made four straight playoff appearances to close Prahl’s five-year tenure as head coach. He finished 31-20 overall and led the Vikings to their first two playoff wins in program history (2017 vs. Oregon in Division 2 and 2019 vs. Sauk Prairie in Division 3).
The 2019 Badger South Coach of the Year led Stoughton to an 8-3 record and its first conference championship since 1975 – clinching a share of the title with Milton. Prahl also went 4-2 against his alma mater.
“I’m most proud of the relationships I built with the young men coming through the program and the coaches,” he said. “We had some great memories on the field, but those relationships are what I’ll remember.”
St. Cloud is located in central Florida, about 26 miles south of Orlando. The high school had an enrollment of 2,476 last year.