Oregon coach Dan Kissling left Monroe pleased with his team’s 28-7 victory over the Cheesemakers on Friday, Sept. 27.
“We’ve had a little bit of an injury bug with kids that are hurt, and our younger kids came out and played well,” Kissling said. “It was just a great win for us. (Monroe) is a good team and is going to do some damage yet this year.”
Monroe squandered an opportunity to put points on the board in the first quarter by fumbling inside the Oregon red zone just as a downpour began. The brief deluge turned into a lightning delay that lasted more than an hour.
“They were loose in the locker room, and sometimes that makes me nervous,” Kissling said. “We’ve had these (weather delays) before where our guys have been loose like that and the opposite happens in the game.”
Oregon senior Logan Woodson intercepted Max Golembiewski after play resumed late in the first quarter. On the next play from scrimmage, Mason Grender took a handoff around the left side of the line and went untouched for a 65-yard score.
“One guy not doing what he’s supposed to do leads to three other guys not being able to do what they are supposed to do, and then the result is a big play,” Monroe coach Toby Golembiewski said. “It’s the same offense, but it’s playing disciplined defense. If you don’t do your assignment, there is a domino effect that affects everybody else – and we had that happen multiple times.”
Grender finished the game with 150 yards rushing on seven carries and 206 yards of total offense.
“(Grender) kind of took over. With his speed and the field conditions, I was a little surprised,” Kissling said. “It definitely helped. Monroe’s linebackers are good, and we were just trying to get that little bit of misdirection to get them off balance. We thought that was one thing we had to do. If we kept running our powers and our bellies, I thought they were going to stop that.”
Grender’s second score came with 9:03 left in the second quarter on a 59-yard run. Four minutes later, quarterback Erik Victorson rolled right and found Grender open on a corner route for a 56-yard touchdown.
Oregon (3-3, 2-2 Badger South) capped a 10-play, 67-yard drive in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass from Victorson to Donovan Johnson.
Victorson finished 5 of 7 passing for 94 yards.
Monroe (3-3, 2-2) avoided the shutout with a 23-yard touchdown run by Trevor Rodebaugh with 6:21 remaining.
Oregon outgained Monroe 329-261 and held possession at nearly 50% despite running 20 fewer plays than the Cheesemakers.
The Panthers will host defending conference champion Monona Grove on Friday night. The Silver Eagles (2-4, 2-2) are coming off a 44-20 win over Madison Edgewood.