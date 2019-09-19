The Oregon girls cross country team had two of the top 10 runners in the freshman-sophomore race at the Badger Challenge on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Watertown.
The Panthers had a trio of runners in the top 45 to take seventh out of 27 teams on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the All-American Invitational at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
Badger Challenge
Oregon freshman Dasha Vorontsov finished second in the freshmen-sophomore race with a time of 21:44.13 on the 5,000-meter course, 12.4 seconds behind champion Mikaylah Fessier of Watertown.
The Badger Challenge features two races – a freshmen-sophomore and junior-senior race. The team scores are based on adding the times of the top five runners between both races. Oregon finished second a combined time of 1 hour, 49 minutes, 57.42 seconds, 2.7 seconds behind Monona Grove.
Oregon sophomore Grace Riedl took seventh in the freshmen-sophomore race (22:14.08).
Senior Zoe Frank finished seventh (21:30.66) and junior Clara Hughes took ninth (21:51.59) in the junior-senior race. Junior Julia Hutchinson finished the race 19th (22:36.94).
All-American Invitational
Vorontsov finished 23rd out of 191 runners with a time of 20:13.9 on the 5,000-meter course.
Frank took 38th (20:44.9), and Riedl placed 41st (20:54.3). Hutchinson (21:47.7) and Hughes (21:53.3) were 67th and 74th, respectively.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Oregon sophomore Yordanos Zelinski won the freshmen-sophomore race at the Badger Challenge.
Zelinski ran the 5,000- meter course in 18:14.36, edging Monona Grove’s Jacob Anderson by 0.24 of a second. Oregon’s Leo Schleck took third in the freshmen-sophomore race (18:33), and Turner Sieren placed 15th (19:11.25).
Oregon’s Brenden Dieter took 19th (18:47.19) and Raul Ramos placed 21st (18:53.80) in the junior-senior race.
Oregon finished fourth as a team with a combined time of 1 hour, 33 minutes, 39.61 seconds.
Monona Grove captured the team title (1:31.32.63).