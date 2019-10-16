Oregon girls cross country runners throughout the lineup contributed to the Large School team title with 58 points at the 13-team Baertschi Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 12, in Albany.
Freshman Dasha Voronstov finished third with a time of 20:16.6 on the 5,000-meter course at Baertschi Farm. Senior Zoe Frank was right behind Voronstov with a fourth-place time of 20:30.6.
Juniors Julia Hutchinson (21:39.4) and Clara Hughes (21:48.9) took 13th and 17th, respectively. Senior Bryanna Salazar rounded out Oregon’s counting times in 21st (22:03.5).
Freshman Libby Beirne (24th, 22:15.5) and sophomore Bella Murphy (34th, 22:39.1) also competed for the Panthers.
Platteville senior Brittani Meis crossed the finish line first with a time of 19:48.9.
The Oregon boys cross country team took ninth out of 13 teams in the Large School race with 275 points at Baertschi Farm.
Juniors Brendan Dieter (18:40.7) and Raul Ramos led the Panthers in 38th and 48th place, respectively.
Sophomore Turner Sieren finished 57th (19:29.3), freshman Quinton Bush was 60th (19:34.1), and sophomore Deaken Bush rounded out the lineup in 72nd (20:02.6).
Monona Grove won the Large School team title with 39 points. Dodgeville-Mineral Point senior Henry Keith won the individual title with a time of 16:58.8.