Athletes looking to swim, bike and run their way through the Madison area will have to wait to do so until the fall.
On Thursday, April 30, the IRONMAN 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon was officially postponed until September due to concerns over the coronavirus. The event, which was originally scheduled for June 14, will now be held in conjunction with the 2020 IRONMAN Wisconsin triathlon.
“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future,” organizers said in a post on the event’s website.
The decision to postpone the event is in accordance with safety guidelines from Public Health Madison Dane County. Any athlete who already registered for the race will receive an email with more information about the postponement.
An Ironman 70.3 race is half the distance of a traditional Ironman triathlon and includes a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile half marathon run.
The 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Wisconsin will offer 40 qualifying slots to the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupõ, New Zealand and 40 slots to the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. It will also offer 25 bonus qualifying slots for Women for Tri to the 2020 World Championship.
Email wisconsin70.3@ironman.com with any additional questions.