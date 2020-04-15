Having already graduated, Andrew Pliner was in the midst of enjoying his redshirt senior baseball season at Division II Winona State University.
The Warriors were headed back to Minnesota from a spring trip to Florida when Pliner’s life as a student and athlete intersected.
On March 12, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference suspended all spring conference events and championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two days after Winona State played what would be their final game of the season.
On the morning of March 15, the NSIC Board of Directors voted unanimously to cancel the remainder of the spring sports season. The Warriors’ home and conference opener against the University of Minnesota-Crookston was scheduled for noon the same day.
“It didn’t feel real at first, but I understood,” said Pliner, who graduated from WSU with a degree in molecular biology. “It was disappointing because we had a really experienced team we were excited about.
“It was an emotional time for everybody, especially the seniors. It was something we didn’t expect, but had to accept. Ultimately, I think it was a good decision.”
Thus ended a long and consistent run for Pliner at Winona State. The fifth-year outfielder started 121 of 135 collegiate games, while the Warriors went 67-88 over his final four years.
Pliner hit .277 (108-for-390) in his first three seasons, but had just six hits in 45 at-bats as a senior. He finished his career with 29 multi-hit games and 13 multi-RBI games, 78 runs, 54 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 14 doubles and six home runs.
In addition to his consistency at the plate, Pliner excelled in the field. He recorded 32 of his 239 career putouts and did not have an error as a senior.
The 2015 Oregon High School graduate and son of OHS principal Jim Pliner had seven assists to just five errors in his time at WSU.
“I have to thank Jake Soule and the Oregon baseball program for setting me up to be successful at the next level,” Andrew Pliner said. “So many people there helped me develop into the player I became.”
Pliner, who made the NSIC All-Academic Team in 2018 and 2019, said he would like to attend medical school next fall, possibly close to home at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“I love baseball; I’ve played it since I was 4 years old,” he said. “I look back at the bonds I formed with all my teammates. I’m really grateful I went to Winona. It was a great place for baseball and for me to get a great education. It was a perfect fit.”