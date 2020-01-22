Senior Blake Anderson and junior Connor Braatz each won two individual events to help Oregon even up its record in Badger South Conference duals.
The Panthers edged Watertown 89-81 at home Tuesday, Jan. 21, improving their record to 3-3 in conference competition.
Anderson won the 100- (1:00.11) and 200-meter freestyle (2:19.61).
Braatz won the 200 individual medley (2:40.66) by 15.7 seconds and edged Watertown’s Shaun McCloskey by .1 seconds in the 100 butterfly (1:09.11).
Freshman Mason Konopacki won the 100 backstroke (1:12.16) by 7:44 seconds. He also finished .17 seconds behind Watertown’s Nathan Williams in the 50 free (27.94).
Sophomore Blake Pankratz won the 400 free (4:55.71) by 12.63 seconds.
All three of the Panthers’ relay teams finished second.
Anderson, Konopacki, Pankratz and junior George Wiedemann started the dual with a time of 2:09.93 in the 200 medley relay.
Braatz, Wiedemann, and juniors Forest Garty and Ronaldo Lopez-Vega raced to a time of 1:59.39 in the 200 free relay.
Anderson, Konopacki, senior Nathan Sorensen and sophomore Riley Fahey recorded a time of 4:22.93 in the 400 free relay.
Wiedemann also placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.96).