Sophomore David Stevenson won the 100-yard breaststroke, pacing Oregon to a third-place finish at the Badger South Conference Meet on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Monona Grove High School.
The Panthers racked up 315 points. Edgewood, ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, won the team title with 469 points. The host Silver Eagles took second with 400 points.
Stevenson turned in a top time of 1:04.81 in the breaststroke, almost three seconds better than Watertown’s Nathan Williams. He also helped all three of the Panthers’ relay teams finish in the top five.
Stevenson, senior Blake Anderson, junior Connor Braatz and freshman Mason Konopacki started the meet with a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:51.52).
Anderson, Braatz, Stevenson and sophomore Blake Pankratz finished the meet fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.65).
Stevenson, Pankratz, Konopacki and junior Ronaldo Lopez-Vega took fifth in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:40.70.
Pankratz also finished fourth in the 500 free (5:26.77) and sixth in the 200 free (2:02.70).
Anderson placed fourth in the 100 butterfly (57.64) and eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.66).
Braatz took fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:19.92).
Konopacki placed seventh in the 50 free (24.99) and ninth in the 100 back (1:03.53).
Freshman Oliver Wiedemann led the Panthers in the 100 free (21st, 1:00.07).