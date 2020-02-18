The Oregon boys swimming team dropped huge chunks of time at the Division 1 Middleton Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 15, but did not qualify any events for state.
“Every swimmer had either a season-best or lifetime-best time,” Oregon coach Justin Sawran said. “It’s something you always hope for at this point in the season. That’s all you can really ask for.”
All three of the Panthers’ relays finished eighth.
“We knew we had to swim up and beat some in the heat before us in the 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays,” Sawran said. “I was proud of the guys for being able to do that.”
The Panthers’ 200 medley relay team of freshman Mason Konopacki, sophomore David Stevenson, senior Blake Anderson and junior Connor Braatz cut five seconds off their seed time (1:46.50).
Stevenson and Konpacki teamed with senior Nathan Sorensen and sophomore Blake Pankratz in the 200 free relay (1:39.52). Anderson, Braatz, Pankratz and Stevenson raced to a season-best time in the 400 free relay (3:35.49).
Stevenson took 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.59), a lifetime-best time by three seconds.
Pankratz finished 14th in the 500 free (5:14.54), slashing 12 seconds off his season-best time. Anderson placed 15th in the 100 butterfly (55.56) and 16th in the 50 free (23.72). Konopacki took 16th in the 100 backstroke (1:02.72).
Braatz took 15th in the 200 individual medley (2:12.77), a six-second drop off his best time. He added an 18th-place finish in the 100 fly (59.29).
Sorensen slashed 16 seconds off his season-best time in the 500 free (18th, 5:45.70). Forest Garty finished 18th in the 100 free (56.59) and 200 free (2:02.23).
Riley Fahey finished 17th in the 100 backstroke (1:03.20) and 25th in the 50 free (25.76). Konopacki took 19th in the 50 free (24.97), and George Wiedemann placed 20th in the 100 free (57.19) and 27th in the 50 free (26.60).
“We have a young team,” Sawran said. “Once we get some of our younger swimmers up to speed, I think we will have a good team the next two years.”