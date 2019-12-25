The Oregon boys swimming team went on the road and knocked off Fort Atkinson 102-68 in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The Panthers dropped a nonconference road dual against DeForest 90-80 two days later.
DeForest 90, Oregon 80
The Panthers won three events against the Norskies.
Senior Blake Anderson won the 100-yard butterfly (58.60), and sophomore David Stevenson finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:12.85). Junior Connor Braatz took first in the 200 freestyle (1:59.34).
Oregon 102, Fort Atkinson 68
Braatz had a hand in winning three events to lead the Panthers past the Blackhawks. He won the 50-yard freestyle (24.98) and 100 butterfly (1:02.65).
Braatz, Stevenson, Andersdon and Nathan Sorensen won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:39.60).
Stevenson took first in the 200 free (2:00.17), and Blake Pankratz won the 500 free (5:36.35). Mason Konopacki finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:07.43). Stevenson, Pankratz, Konopacki and Riley Fahey won the 400 free relay in 3:55.42.